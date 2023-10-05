Pokemon Drops First Trailer for Live-Action Drama: Watch

The first trailer for Pokemon's foray into live-action television is here, guys. Earlier this year, the world learned The Pokemon Company was developing a special live-action drama. Unlike the franchise's first live-action movie, Pack Your Pocket With Adventure promises to bring out a new take on Pokemon, and we just got our first trailer for the show.

As you can see below, the new trailer shows the story of a real woman who is making their way in our world. Pack Your Pocket With Adventure will follow a young woman named Madoka Agaki who graduates college and eventually quits her job in a small port town. She moves to the big city and begins working at a Tokyo advertising agency called Adventure.

— 西野七瀬主演🧢ドラマ「ポケつめ」【テレビ東京公式】 (@poketsume) October 5, 2023 Of course, Madoka's life takes a number of turns once her new job begins. Unsure about her future, Madoka comes home one day to find a package from home, and it contains her old Pokemon Gameboy game. headtopics.com

Described as a human drama, this Pokemon live-action series is a first for The Pokemon Company. It will bring Madoka to life with Nanase Nishino's help as the former Nogizaka46 member is now an award-winning actress. So far, Pack Your Pocket With Adventure has no plans to air or stream outside of Japan, but fans hope that changes soon.

What do you think about this first trailer for Pokemon's live-action drama? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. headtopics.com

Read more:

ComicBook »

Pokemon GO: Best Pokemon To Catch & Train During Adventures Abound SeasonGet those Paldea mons! Look out for these Pokemon in Pokemon Go during the Adventures Abound Season.

Eli Roth's Thanksgiving Trailer ReleasedA trailer for a movie based on a trailer, more than 15 years in the making.

Eli Roth’s ‘Thanksgiving’ Drops Trailer: Don’t Mess With This PilgrimWhat was once a satirical trailer in Quentin Tarantino/Robert Rodriguez’s Grindhouse has become a very real genre feature in Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving from Sony and Spyglass Media. And wh…

‘Doona!,’ K-Pop Romance Series With Bae Suzy, Sets Netflix Release, Drops Trailer'Doona!,' a K-Pop romance series with real music star Bae Suzy, sets its Netflix release date and drops a trailer.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 1 Stills ReleasedGoblin Slayer Season 2 drops first look at its premiere ahead of its Fall release!

‘Priscilla’ Trailer: A24 Release Second Trailer To Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla Presley BiopicA24 drops a second trailer Priscilla, is the sixth feature film from director Sofia Coppola that peers inside the life of young Priscilla Presley. Starring Cailee Spaeny, and Jacob Elordi, Priscill…