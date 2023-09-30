Pokémon and Hatsune Miku Collab Unveils Electrifying First Song “Volt Tackle”

'Volt Tackle' is the first of 18 planned songs from the Vocaloid idol. Leading up to the release of “Volt Tackle,” the Pokémon Company released 18 pieces of artwork which redesigned her in the style of the 18 Pokémon types.

Her recognizable twin ponytails match each version, featuring spooky glitching images for the Ghost-type or lizard-like strands for the Dragon-type. Each picture features Hatsune with a Pokémon partner, including Miraidon, Jirachi, Jigglypuff, and Lapras.

Hatsune Miku comes from Vocaloid, a singing voice synthesizing software program, often misunderstood to be from anime because of her design. The software allows users to create songs by inputting words, pitch, and tunes. Vocaloid also created characters matching the voicebanks, where Hatsune Miku came from. She became the most popular character around 2007, and fans made a background for her and her friends, the other characters in the voicebank. Major music producers like YOASOBI and Ayase got their start creating songs in Vocaloid with characters like Hatsune Miku.

