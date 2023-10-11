Podcast: Buying or selling the Rebels?

by Tyler Cleveland, Mississippi Today October 11, 2023 The Ole Miss Rebels are 5-1 at the midway point in the season, climbing as high as No. 13 in the national polls.

With Rick on vacation, Tyler is joined by WJTV sports anchor Blake Levine to discuss the Rebels’ rise, the Saints’ latest win and the Atlanta Braves’ post-season prospects. Stream all episodes here. This article first appeared on Mississippi Today and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

