Podcast: At long last, Reeves and Presley will debate

by Adam Ganucheau, Bobby Harrison and Geoff Pender, Mississippi Today October 30, 2023 Gov. Tate Reeves and challenger Brandon Presley will debate on Nov. 1 ahead of the Nov. 7 governor's election. Mississippi Today's Adam Ganucheau, Bobby Harrison and Geoff Pender break it all down. This article first appeared on Mississippi Today and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

A native of Laurel, Bobby joined our team June 2018 after working for the North Mississippi Daily Journal in Tupelo since 1984. He is president of the Mississippi Capitol Press Corps Association and works with the Mississippi State University Stennis Institute to organize press luncheons.

