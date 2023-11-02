PNW bartender serves false promises, allegedly scams two brides at the altar

“It’s just surprising and shocking because we met with her in person. She was really quick to communicate when I had any questions or anything with her,” said Seattle bride Olivia Hermann. Hermann signed a vendor agreement contract with Kari Kelley back in January 2023. A copy of this contract was obtained by KIRO 7 and after reviewing it we confirmed that Hermann secured Kelley as her bartender for her October 28 wedding in Seattle. We also learned that Hermann paid Kelley an $800 deposit.
Kailee Castillo told KIRO 7 that, unlike Olivia Hermann, Kari Kelley, “was paid in full the $1,500 for the entire package and the contract she signed on her end and I asked her if I needed to sign it on my end and she said well no because I signed it on my end that’s the sign of trust basically.”
“We were out signing our marriage certificate and I got a tap on my shoulder from my wedding planner and she said I am so sorry to bother you, but the bartender is not here several of us tried to call but her number is disconnected,” said Castillo.
When we couldn’t get ahold of Kari, we figured we’d try to visit her business and looked up her business license registered with the state. We found that the address was linked to a Public Storage Unit in Olympia. Her other form of communication is a business page for clients and customers to connect with her but according to Facebook, the page has been “paused” since October 25.
