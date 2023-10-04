PNC draws inflow into corporate bonds on its portfolio purchase from ex-Signature Bank

Corporate bonds issued by PNC Financial Services Group Inc. drew in fresh capital in a bullish reaction by Wall Street to the bank’s purchase of a portfolio from the former Signature Bank, according to a data provider in the space.
During the day, some money flowed out of PNC bonds, but cash channeled into the debt increased for the balance of the session. While investors waded into PNC bonds on Tuesday, the price difference, or spread, between Treasury notes has widened on three of its bonds in the trading week ending on Tuesday. (See chart below)
When spreads widen, investors are less bullish on buying corporate debt than Treasurys, causing yields to rise in relation to government-issued bonds. The action in the corporate bond market on Tuesday came after PNC said it’s purchasing a $16.6 billion portfolio of Signature Bridge Bank NA commitment facilities from the Federal Insurance Deposit Corp. for an undisclosed sum. headtopics.com
The FDIC set up Signature Bridge Bank after it was appointed receiver of New York-based Signature Bank on March 12.
