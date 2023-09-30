PM Update: Decreasing clouds and breezes tonight. Warm and sunny Sunday.

Plus, two quick briefings on Mid-Atlantic foliage and Tropical Atlantic activity
Through Tonight:
Skies continue a clearing trend. Light northerly breezes may fully die off after midnight. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-50s in the coolest spots, but near 60 degrees downtown. Patchy fog is possible late and continuing until sunrise.at The Washington Post.Any early morning patchy fog should burn off into the mid-morning hours. Sunshine does its best to rule the day, overall. A little bit of high altitude wildfire smoke may bring a slight haze as the day wears on. It’s moving from northeast to southwest down the East Coast. High temperatures should easily reach the mid- to upper 70s. The sunniest, haze-free spots may get up around 80 degrees. A few midday north-northeast breezes may gust near 15 mph.Overnight, clear skies and tame breezes accompany comfortable low temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Fog chances are lower than Saturday night but a patch or two can’t be ruled out —especially in protected valleys or near water.