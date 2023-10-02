Plus-size influencer who petitioned for free, extra plane seats now calls on hotels to enlarge hallways

How Big Tobacco created America’s junk food diet and obesity epidemicpreviously demanded airlines comp larger passengers for extra seatsAmong her many demands were to “make elevators and hallways [more] spacious, to allow for easy movement of larger individuals, and those utilizing mobility devices.”

In the caption, Chaney wrote: "Creating a space where every guest feels valued and comfortable is essential.

How Big Tobacco created America’s junk food diet and obesity epidemic

At least 35% of adults in nearly half the US are obese: disturbing new CDC data

This is the best time of day to work out for weight loss: experts

is now asking hotels around the world to make a number of changes to better accommodate overweight guests — including by making the hallways wider.She said she is “on a mission to revolutionize the travel industry, and make it a more accessible, accepting, accommodating place for all,” adding: “The needs of plus-sized travelers matter just as much as anybody else.”

“We deserve an environment that respects our needs and body diversity,” Chaney claimed.

Among her many demands were to “make elevators and hallways [more] spacious, to allow for easy movement of larger individuals, and those utilizing mobility devices.”

Chaney also suggested hotels raise their toilet seats and retrofit each room with handheld shower heads so bigger-bodied people can more easily wash themselves.🏨 Embracing Inclusivity in Hospitality 🌟 Creating a space where every guest feels valued and comfortable is essential. Size-inclusive hotel amenities are more than just accommodations – they’re a statement of respect for diverse needs and body types. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ From spacious chairs to thoughtful bathroom facilities, every detail matters. Elevators, pool areas, and dining spaces should be designed to ensure ease of movement and relaxation. Let’s make travel truly accessible and welcoming for travelers of all sizes and abilities. 💙⁣⁣ •⁣⁣ •⁣⁣ •⁣⁣Additionally, Chaney said hotels should put up handrails in pools and invest in sturdier and wider chairs for the lounges and pool-side so that larger-bodied people can relax in peace.

And, she said, hotels need to “train staff to be respectful, understanding and accommodating to travelers of all sizes.”

In the caption, Chaney wrote: “Creating a space where every guest feels valued and comfortable is essential.

“Size-inclusive hotel amenities are more than just accommodations — they’re a statement of respect for diverse needs and body types,” she continued.

“From spacious chairs to thoughtful bathroom facilities, every detail matters,” she wrote. “Let’s make travel truly accessible and welcoming for travelers of all sizes and abilities.”Among Chaney’s demands were to make hallways larger and put in wider chairs so that plus-sized individuals can lounge.But Chaney’s demands were met with mixed reviews online.

“I agree this is ideal, but some of these are out of the hotel’s control — lift size for example,” one person wrote, using the British term for an elevator.

Another TikTok user, though, commented: “I’m backing you 100%.”

Others were harsher in their views of Chaney’s demands, with one woman asking: “How are you gonna ask for things to change, but refuse to change yourself?”“I am fat and I will let no airline or hotel pay for my eating habits,” she wrote, while a male user said Chaney was “entitled” for making these demands.

“Imagine feeling so entitled to demand that an entire industry accommodate your inability to put down the fork,” he wrote, calling it “wild.”

Chaney labels herself as a “Plus Size Travel, Fashion & Lifestyle” creator and has more than 134,000 followers on TikTok.

