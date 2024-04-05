Plugin EVs Take 91.5% Share in Norway's Auto Market

March’s auto market saw plugin EVs take 91.5% share in Norway , up from 91.1% year on year. BEVs alone took almost 90% share. Overall auto volume wass that came into effect on January 1, designed to push buyers from PHEVs to BEVs. PHEV sales, averaging 7% share over most of 2023, surged to 16% share in December 2023, ahead of the policy change . Since January, their share has been in hangover, registering 2% share across Q1 2024.

BEV share has, meanwhile, increased to fill the gap, from 83% share over most of 2023 to 90.2% in Q1 2024. PHEV share will recover slightly in the months ahead, but not to prior levels, since the policy is designed to disincentivize them relative to BEVs.In terms of volumes, most powertrains roughly halved YoY, proportionate to the halving of the overall market. PHEVs were an outlier, falling to 25% of their YoY volum

Norway Auto Market Plugin Evs Share Bevs Phevs Policy Change Volumes

