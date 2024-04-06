Plugin EVs Take 22.9% Share of UK Auto Market in March

March saw plugin EVs take 22.9% share of the UK auto market, barely up from 22.4% year on year. Full electric share fell, while plugin hybrid share grew. Overall auto volume wasunits, up 10% YoY, though still far below pre-2020 norms. The UK’s leading BEV brand was Tesla , ahead of BMW . March’s totals saw combined plugin EVs at 22.9% share, with full electrics (BEVs) taking 15.2% and plugin hybrids (PHEVs) taking 7.7%.
These compare with YoY shares ofThis is a poor showing for BEVs, losing 1% share of the market, and up in volume just 3.8% YoY, against broader market growth of 10.4%. The brands shedding volume YoY were Tesla, MG, Volkswagen, and Polestar. This could be due to temporary logistics ebb-and-flow, or it could be demand falling for these brands. Other things being equal, demand falling might seem unlikely, especially in the case of MG, which offers the UK’s best value BEVs., however, a cooling of demand could simply be an effect of the UK’s broader economic recessio
Plugin Evs UK Auto Market Full Electrics Plugin Hybrids Bevs Phevs Tesla BMW MG Volkswagen Polestar
