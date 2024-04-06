Plugin EVs Take 22.9% Share of UK Auto Market in March

March saw plugin EVs take 22.9% share of the UK auto market, barely up from 22.4% year on year. Full electric share fell, while plugin hybrid share grew. Overall auto volume wasunits, up 10% YoY, though still far below pre-2020 norms. The UK’s leading BEV brand was Tesla , ahead of BMW . March’s totals saw combined plugin EVs at 22.9% share, with full electrics (BEVs) taking 15.2% and plugin hybrids (PHEVs) taking 7.7%.

These compare with YoY shares ofThis is a poor showing for BEVs, losing 1% share of the market, and up in volume just 3.8% YoY, against broader market growth of 10.4%. The brands shedding volume YoY were Tesla, MG, Volkswagen, and Polestar. This could be due to temporary logistics ebb-and-flow, or it could be demand falling for these brands. Other things being equal, demand falling might seem unlikely, especially in the case of MG, which offers the UK’s best value BEVs., however, a cooling of demand could simply be an effect of the UK’s broader economic recessio

Plugin Evs UK Auto Market Full Electrics Plugin Hybrids Bevs Phevs Tesla BMW MG Volkswagen Polestar

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cleantechnica / 🏆 565. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tesla Sold 89,000 China-Made EVs In March 2024According to the CPCA, the overall wholesale shipments of Tesla Made-in-China Model 3/Model Y cars in March amounted to 89,064.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

EVs At 19.3% Share In Germany — Tesla Model Y LeadsFebruary saw plugin EVs at 19.3% share of the German auto market, still in hangover from sudden incentive changes in late December.

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

Plugin EVs' Market Share in Sweden Decreases in MarchIn March, plugin electric vehicles (EVs) accounted for 58.1% of the auto market in Sweden, showing a decrease compared to the previous year. While plugin hybrid volumes slightly increased, battery-electric vehicle (BEV) volumes decreased significantly. The overall auto volume was also affected by the decrease in registration days. The decline in BEV registrations can be attributed to the reduction of purchase incentives.

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

Polestar EVs Can Recharge At Tesla Superchargers In China Ahead Of U.S. AccessPolestar EV owners in North America have to wait a little longer, but it will happen.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

Polestar EVs Can Recharge At Tesla Superchargers In China Ahead Of U.S. AccessPolestar EV owners in North America have to wait a little longer, but it will happen.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

Why The Tesla Model Y & Other EVs Are So SafeTesla’s Model Y was an example this year of why EVs are so safe -- it was at the top of the class in IIHS safety ratings.

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »