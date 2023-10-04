Goodbye, my Kevin, gone to the great cloakroom in the sky! I hope it doesn’t take you 15 tries to get in.

Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s House speakership shuffled off this mortal dais at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, when the votes of eight rebelling Republicans led by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz tipped a motion to vacate into vacation’s favor.“I heard gasps from the floor,” Dana writes.

So whoever it is, Dana writes, “it’s just a matter of time until Gaetz — and the many others like him — render McCarthy’s successor a failure, too.”Laura Thornton is an expert on malign information operations on the internet. Years of extensive research through her work at the German Marshall Fund of the United States revealed the threat to democracy.of “thinfluencers” and “starvation chat groups” that lure young social media users into body dysmorphia and dangerous behaviors. headtopics.com

Also like the underminers of democracy, the social media giants know exactly what they’re doing. Of Facebook, Thornton writes, “the platform’sshows it harms children.” It’s no wonder her daughter’s night nurse at the hospital refers to social media as “the monster.

