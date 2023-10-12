‘Please continue to pray for us’: Bellingham pastor leads church group stuck in Israel to safety

A Bellingham church pastor is working to lead a church group that is stuck in the Middle East to safety as the Israel-Hamas war continues.The Gaza Ministry of Health said the 1,100 deaths included 326 children.
The pastor said the group plans to catch flights out of Jordan, beginning Friday evening, to head back to Seattle.Members of the group will leave in waves, he said, after the group was originally planning to take off to Seattle Wednesday.
We drove up to Bellingham to talk with leaders of Christ the King Community Church (CTK), which is located on Meridian Street., the church's mission is to "create authentic Christ-centered communities that love God wholeheartedly and reach out intentionally so that others experience new life in Jesus and a transforming life of discipleship.
"Experience faith through the eyes being in Israel. Grow as disciples of Jesus. Learn more about, connecting the Bible to history and stepping into that history," he said."Right away, I knew they were safe in Jerusalem. I knew that was a very good place for them to be. They weren't traveling in the south," he said.
As the group navigates the uncertainty, Steele said the group is exploring safe areas to help keep their minds busy. "We're just being honest and naming the fears, naming some of the doubts and uncertainties," he said."We are rallying around them. We're praying together. We're praying for them," he said. "The Lord is my shepherd. I shall not want. Even if I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil because He's with us. Being in the valley of the shadow of death, and this war is that.