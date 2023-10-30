Pleasanton plans to drill new groundwater wells to address contamination

PLEASANTON — Pleasanton is moving forward with a plan to build two new drinking-water wells to replace its wells found to be contaminated.

The City Council this month approved moving forward with the project, which will take about four years to complete and cost an estimated $23 million to $43 million, according to city figures. Council members are expected to learn more about the project’s cost and viability in the fall of 2024. In the meantime, city officials say a water rate study needs to be completed to determine the effects the project could have on the city’s ratepayers.

Balch noted the possibility of the city working with Zone 7 Water Agency — a water wholesaler that serves eastern Alameda County — to share the cost of building two wells. And he urged staff to look into possible grants and other funding sources to help pay for the project. headtopics.com

In June 2019, the city discontinued using one of its wells because PFAS levels were detected above the “response level.” In November 2022, the city stopped using two more wells — instead placing them on standby for potential use if needed — because PFAS were detected at the “notification level.”

The wells have not been used since. Zone 7 has agreed to supply Pleasanton with more water in the interim, according to the city. The city has been studying long-term options to address PFAS in its water supply. It was moving forward with a well upgrading and PFAS treatment plan until the City Council paused the project in September 2022 because of escalating estimated project costs. At the time, the project was estimated to cost about $46 million, according to the city. headtopics.com

