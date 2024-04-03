Playwright Christopher Durang Dies at 75

Playwright Christopher Durang, known for his satire and black comedy, has died at the age of 75. Durang, who won a Tony Award for 'Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,' passed away at his home in Pennsylvania due to complications from logopenic primary progressive aphasia.

He was diagnosed with the rare form of Alzheimer's disease in 2016. The Dramatists Guild praised Durang's legacy as a playwright, lyricist, and educator.

