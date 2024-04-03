Playwright Christopher Durang Dies at 75

Playwright Christopher Durang, known for his satire and black comedy, has passed away at the age of 75. Durang, who won a Tony Award for 'Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike' and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist with 'Miss Witherspoon,' died at his home in Pennsylvania due to complications from logopenic primary progressive aphasia.

