Playwright Annie Baker Launches Into Orbit with Her Affecting Debut Film Janet Planet

Writing workshops will sometimes discuss an idea called the imitative fallacy. It’s a pitfall of fiction writing where the author will shape the narrative to mimic a character’s personality: making the writing style related to a bored character intentionally dull, for example, or making a story about an abrasive person equally difficult to spend time with.

I don’t think Baker has consciously decided to depict boring discussions by boring the audience; sitting in on conversations between Janet (Julianne Nicholson) and Avi (Elias Koteas) is part of her overall filmmaking strategy.

Mother and daughter both have what Janet later refers to as “forthrightness” while seeming, to some extent, at a loss for how to make each other happier. In the first scene of the film, Lacy calls home, asking her mother to pick her up early from summer camp in the most dramatic terms possible (albeit spoken in Lacy’s usual unnervingly even-handed tone). headtopics.com

Baker’s (and Ziegeler’s) portrait of Lacy as the film continues is frequently stunning in its heartbreaking preadolescent candor. The bespectacled redheaded girl in oversized t-shirts expresses a sober self-analysis (“I usually have a hard time making friends”) that barely masks her sadness and ongoing neediness.

Why, then, does Baker insist on multiple scenes that grind the movie to a halt, even taking into account its deliberate pacing? First, Janet and Regina get high and muse about life; later, Avi leads multiple informal seminars about the self as a form of God. The true unspoken subject is his own tedium, and it’s an unworthy one. headtopics.com

Maybe Baker’s patience and empathy simply exceed my own. Shooting on 16mm celluloid, she captures moments that will become comforting memories, whether they should be or not: Lacy’s race through a local mall with a sadly temporary friend becomes a bucolic romp.

