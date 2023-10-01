Players would pay to play in Ryder Cup, says Johnson

The question of whether multi-millionaire players should be paid for appearing in the Ryder Cup popped up again in Rome this weekend, more than 20 years after U.S. officials thought they had put it to bed by introducing a charity donation policy. Despite that, both team captains were asked about the issue, and both were firmly of the opinion that players should not be paid. "Absolutely not," said Europe's Luke Donald. "The Ryder Cup represents true sport.
It's about representing your country. It's about coming together as a team.
"It's the purest form of competition we have and I think because of that the fans love it. There's no extrinsic motivation involved. It's purely, purely sport." His U.S. counterpart Zach Johnson said: "When it comes to the dollar sign, I don't mean to sound cliched, but the Ryder Cup is about more than any of that.
"It's about standing with a band of guys to represent your nation, to represent more than you in the game of golf. It's a sport for one week. "I would say if there's anything that deals with money, there are guys that would pay to play in this. So I think that (report) is extremely inaccurate and arguably irresponsible."