Playboy model Madisyn Shipman hints at MLB boyfriend's identity with 'Baseball Games' music video

Madisyn Shipman announced a music video for her song “Baseball Games” which hints at her relationship with an unknown MLB player.Courtesy of Madisyn Shipman

The video includes shots of Shipman laying in a vat of baseballs, walking up to the plate in pink bedazzled stiletto boots and even rolling around in an impressive amount of trophies.The video also features Shipman dancing with a tall, blonde-haired pitcher who some could say may be indicative of her secret beau’s appearance.

Along with reclaiming her sexuality, she noted that Playboy has allowed her to have “financial freedom,” own a home and work on her music. “My fans love it,” she said. “And it just goes to show you that you don’t have to show your body to make money and to make this a lucrative thing for you. headtopics.com

