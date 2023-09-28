Plastic Surgeon Anthony Youn's Journey to Fame and Success

In 2004, Anthony Youn, MD, had his first brush with fame — a three-minute spot on Dr. 90210. At the time, he was pursuing a plastic surgery fellowship with his mentor, a star of Dr. 90210’s season one. After the filming, but before the segment aired, Dr. Youn returned home to Detroit, a rookie surgeon launching a fledgling practice.

After months of attempting to drum up business the old-fashioned way — “Bringing bagels to family doctors’ offices, giving local talks to the Lions Club, just hoping to get someone to consider me for their doctor,” he recalls — his episode aired. The next day, Dr. Youn booked 14 new consultations. Says the board-certified plastic surgeon, “My practice exploded from there.” Over the next decade, Dr. Youn split his time between the operating room and TV studios, serving as a medical expert on shows such as The Rachael Ray Show and The Doctors. He then pivoted to social media, well before it was customary for physicians to do so. Still, it wasn’t until 2020, when the pandemic shuttered his practice, that he fully embraced the mediu

