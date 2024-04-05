Plastic eggs found with drugs during traffic stop in Alabama

It wasn't Easter anymore, but Alabama authorities conducting a traffic stop Monday still found a surprise inside two plastic eggs in a driver's car. Drug agents with the Colbert County Drug Task Force were in Tuscumbia, about 64 miles west of Huntsville, on April 1 when they stopped Jamarious Dequan Qualls at around 11:45 a.m., the county sheriff's department said on Facebook.

After the 29-year-old permitted them to search his vehicle, investigators discovered two plastic containers — one orange egg and another gold, per a photo the sheriff's department posted — holding 176 fentanyl pills and a bag of 1 oz of"spice" synthetic cannabis. Qualls, who agents determined had misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest in a different city, was taken into custody and charged with trafficking illegal drugs and unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, per county records. He's being held on a $150,000 bond, Colbert County deputies sai

Alabama Traffic Stop Plastic Eggs Drugs Arrest Drug Trafficking Possession

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc15 / 🏆 263. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers warns of law enforcement impostersCentral Alabama CrimeStoppers says scammers are posing as Alabama law enforcement.

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »

Plant-based plastic releases nine times less microplastics than conventional plasticA newly developed plant-based plastic material releases nine times less microplastics than conventional plastic when exposed to sunlight and seawater, a new study has found.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

Plant-based plastic releases nine times less microplastics than conventional plasticA newly developed plant-based plastic material releases nine times less microplastics than conventional plastic when exposed to sunlight and seawater, a new study has found.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Polar plastic: 97% of sampled Antarctic seabirds found to have ingested microplasticsAnthropogenic plastic pollution is often experienced through evocative images of marine animals caught in floating debris, yet its reach is far more expansive.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Alabama Mother Found Dead After Kidnapping, Sexual Assault, and MurderSix suspects charged in connection to the kidnapping, sexual assault, and murder of a 20-year-old Alabama mother are set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing. The Birmingham Police Department announced the arrest of several suspects and described the case as deplorable and sickening.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Halloween ‘witch finger’ toy, 67 pieces of plastic found inside turtleLearn about the alarming impact of plastic pollution on loggerhead turtles. Find out how plastic items are getting trapped in their bodies.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »