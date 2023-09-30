Plaschke: Hand him the Heisman already. Caleb Williams once again shows he’s the nation’s best

Caleb Williams put on another stunning performance in USC's 48-41 victory over Colorado proving he's worthy of winning another Heisman Trophy. This was the place, Boulder’s rocking Folsom Field, ground zero for college football madness. This was the opponent,having turned the rebuilt Buffaloes into the most-watched college football team in years.

This was the time, national viewers crowded around their television sets with the game kicking off at 12 p.m. Eastern Time.

It was all set up for Williams to show up and show out and reclaim the lead for a second straight award that has eluded nine other Heisman winners. Caleb Williams lets out a scream after USC’s 48-41 win over Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder on Saturday.He did more than that. He did his best.

Running everywhere. Throwing from every angle. Commanding the field while doing things that only the defending MVP and Super Bowl champion Mahomes can do. Hitting Dorian Singer between two defenders for an eight-yard touchdown pass. Hitting Mario Williams on a perfect 24-yard strike over a linebacker.for scores of 26 yards and six yards. A sweet lob to backup tight end Jude Wolfe for three yards to complete the scoring. headtopics.com

