Plans to restore grizzly bears in Washington has people drawing a line in the sand

That work has included wolverines, Canada lynx, wolves and fishers. Restoring species that historically existed in our area is meant to restore natural processes. The hope to restore a grizzly population goes beyond Washington State, though. Grizzlies were listed as a threatened species in the lower 48 states in 1975, leading to restoration in places like Yellowstone. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Parks Service has spent decades looking at locations to restore bear populations.Introducing a species isn’t without concerns.

When you look closer at the in-state comments, the support dropped as you got closer to the areas where re-introduction is considered. Lewison isn’t the only one sounding that alarm. Representatives Dan Newhouse and Cathy McMorris-Rodgers have sent letters to both U.S. Fish and Wildlife and the National Park Services requesting additional time for locals to review plans.

Prior to human involvement, grizzlies were an apex predator that brought balance to the food chain; not only through prey, but in terms of spreading plants. Over the past two decades, a handful of sightings were disproven. The last confirmed report of a grizzly in the North Cascades was in 1996.

The current "preferred plan" involves making the North Cascade grizzlies an experimental population, also known as a 10(j) designation. Researchers note: "We would expect the number of grizzly bear depredations (attacks on livestock) to be low while the population of bears is small. However, depredation could increase as the population grow."

