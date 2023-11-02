Planning to travel on I-405 this weekend? Here are the closures to know

Crews plan to put in eight new girders, which are large beams that provide the primary support for structures, and rebuild the roadway. A different closure will start on Thursday from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. when northbound lanes will close at the collector/distributor for state Route 167, so contractor crews will restripe a section of I-405 near the Lind Avenue overpass.and damaged five girders that supported the bridge, according to Washington State Patrol.

During the closures, crews will remove the north span of the overpass. The pedestrian and bicycle routes across the bridge will also close once work begins. The project was given $6.1 million in funding, according to WSDOT.

