Planned Parenthood criticized for response to Israeli-Palestinian conflict

On December 5, the Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA) released a statement that began by condemning reports of sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas against Israelis. But it didn’t mention the nearly 20,000 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in two months until the third paragraph.

The statement quickly drew impassioned backlash, especially from reproductive justice advocates and abortion funds, who accused PPFA of sidelining a humanitarian crisis that’s carried disproportionate harm for pregnant people and children. Shortly after this statement, one social media user (who works in public health) shared on Dec. 7 that when her friend called PPFA to cancel her monthly donation, they were accused of supporting Hamas: “The operator said ‘thank you for your support of hamas’ and hung up on them.” PPFA acknowledged the incident the next day in a new statement, saying the organization “directly apologized to the individual who made the phone cal





Israel's War on Gaza Continues, Death Toll RisesIsrael's war on Gaza — now in its 50th day — has killed at least 14,854 Palestinians. More than 7,000 Palestinians are missing or buried under rubble of bombed homes, authorities say. Obstacles were overcome through Qatari-Egyptian communications to release the hostages, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said. One Palestinian killed, three injured by Israeli forces in West Bank: health ministry At least one Palestinian was killed and three others were injured by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Jenin, according to the Palestinian health ministry. According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli forces stormed Jenin early on Saturday evening "from several directions, firing bullets and surrounding government hospitals and the headquarters of the Red Crescent Society." Egypt is trying to resolve the delay in the second round of Israeli hostage releases from Gaza, a Palestinian official familiar with the matter who did not want to be named told Reuters

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Escalates as Truce ExpiresAirstrikes hit Gaza Strip as truce expires, causing casualties. Rockets fired into Israel and fighting breaks out along the northern border with Lebanon. The war's resumption worsens the suffering in Gaza.

Palestinians Celebrate by Destroyed Israeli Tank, Hamas Kidnaps Israeli CitizenPalestinians wave their national flag and celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank at the southern Gaza Strip fence east of Khan Younis. Hamas militants transport Yarden Bibas to Gaza after kidnapping him from his home in Nir Oz, a kibbutz in Israel near the Gaza border.

Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in Vermont Shooting of Palestinian StudentsThe suspect in a Vermont shooting that left three Palestinian college students hospitalized pleaded not guilty in court on Monday as investigators say they’re still working to determine a motive for the Saturday night incident.

Israeli troops battle militants in Gaza refugee camp and hospitalIsraeli troops clash with Palestinian militants in an urban refugee camp and outside a nearby hospital in northern Gaza, where residents have been suffering from a lack of basic necessities for weeks.

Western Fast-Food Giants Face Boycott in Middle East Amid Israeli Onslaught in GazaWestern fast-food giants like McDonald's, Starbucks, and KFC are experiencing a significant impact from a boycott campaign in Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye, and potentially spreading to other nations. Some companies are perceived to have taken pro-Israeli stances or have financial ties to Israel. Boycott calls have expanded on social media, prompting shoppers to shift to local alternatives.

