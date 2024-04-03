Planets Visible During the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8

In the path of totality on April 8, you’ll see planets. In fact, every planet—and every moon—in the solar system will be in the sky during the eclipse. However, that doesn’t mean you’ll see them all. Contrary to what you might have read, only two will be easily visible—and three if you “cheat.” Start looking for Venus about 15 minutes before totality. It will be about 15 degrees west-southwest of the sun.

As totality begins, Jupiter will become visible, though much farther from the sun—about 30 degrees east-northeast.“On April 8, Uranus, Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Neptune, Saturn and Mars will all sit relatively close to the sun in the sky,” saidHowever, although the sky will darken during the total solar eclipse, it’s more like twilight than darkness. “It will not get dark enough to see all our planetary neighbors,” said Frenc

Other planets and stars might be visible during April's eclipse

Which planets will be visible during the solar eclipse?

Massive explosions may be visible on the sun during the April 8 total solar eclipse

The strange phenomena visible during April's total solar eclipse

Enormous explosions may be visible on the sun during the April 8 solar eclipse

The 'Devil Comet' will be visible during the solar eclipse in April

