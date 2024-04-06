Planets and a Comet to be Visible During Total Solar Eclipse

The path of totality will experience darkness in the day and the sun’s corona sparking above. However, also on show during totality (only) will be a bevy of planets and a comet. Uranus, Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Neptune, Saturn and Mars will all be relatively close to the sun.

That’s all seven of the other planets in the solar system! As a bonus,To even stand a chance of seeing anything of interest during this eclipse you must be inside this 115 miles wide path of totality (below) through five states in northern Mexico, parts of 15 U.S. states and five Canadian provinces:If you are outside this path—even if you’re close to it and see a 99% partial solar eclipse—you will see nothing mentioned here. No totality, no darkness, no corona, no planets (OK, maybe one), no comet. Just a “smiley face” sun through eclipse glasses.Planet-spotting during totality is fun, and because totality will last over three minutes for some, there is time to find them during the brief darknes

