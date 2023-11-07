Planet Fitness shares surge after Q3 profit and revenue beat expectations

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc. surged 8.8% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the fitness center operator reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations. Net income rose to $39.1 million, or 46 cents a share, from $26.9 million, or 32 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Total revenue grew 13.6% to $277.6 million. Same-store sales increased 8.4%. The company continues to search for a permanent CEO.

For 2023, the company increased its growth guidance for revenue to 14% and for adjusted EPS to 35%, while keeping its same-store sales growth outlook at the high single-digit percentage range

