Plane left with wrinkled fuselage after hard landing sparks investigation

An investigation has been launched after one of DHL Express' Boeing 767-300 freighter planes was damaged when it landed in Beirut, Lebanon."At approximately 18:09 local time on 18 September 2023, a B767-300 BDSF [BEDEK Special Freighter] of DHL Aviation MEA (DHX) operating from Bahrain to Beirut was involved in an incident at Beirut Airport and sustained damage upon landing.

According to the spokesperson, the crew were"physically unharmed" and no other aircraft were involved in the incident. The B767-300 BDSF aircraft that"sustained damage upon landing" at an airport in Beirut. An investigation is underway."DHL Aviation is fully cooperating with the national investigation authorities who are leading this investigation. We are unable to share further information until the investigation has been concluded," the spokesperson said.

