Plane issues delay UConn men's arrival in Arizona

's travel issues, coach Dan Hurley said Thursday that the Huskies are"past it" and"lucky to be here."hours after it was originally expected to land"It was nice," Hurley joked Thursday."A lot of thoughts because I've had a lot of time to think in just a stationary situation. I think what goes through your mind once you're done kind of complaining and cursing and muttering, you just start saying to yourself, 'You don't deserve to show such entitlement.

Such an honor to get a chance -- once-in-a-lifetime experience -- to play in a Final Four, coach in a Final Four.' Once that edge wore off, lucky to be here. We're lucky to get an opportunity to come play in the Final Four.Plane issues delay UConn men's arrival in ArizonaThe flight was originally scheduled to take off from Bradley International Airport at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, but it was delayed to 11:30 p.m. because of mechanical issues. Hurley posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, around 1 a.m

