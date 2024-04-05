Plane Crashes on North Carolina Highway, No Injuries Reported

A flight from the Lynchburg airport was short-lived after crashing on a North Carolina Highway, but officials said no one was injured despite the disaster. According to FlightAware, the small single-piston plane left the Lynchburg Regional Airport just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. The scheduled flight path would have sent the aircraft to Ocean Isle Beach, but the airplane literally fell short, instead crash-landing on a highway in Chatham County, North Carolina .

The Moncure Fire Department, which responded to the incident, said they were having a busy day even before the crash. 'Plane vs. two SUVs,' the fire department said in a Facebook post, although they did not specify on social media what happened

Plane Crash North Carolina Lynchburg Airport No Injuries

