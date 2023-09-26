Plan to travel? How a government shutdown could affect your trip.

A looming potential government shutdown could thwart Americans' fall travel plans. Here's how. While TSA and air traffic controllers would continue to work, their lack of on-time pay could drag down morale and affect operations. "Immediately, it doesn't have a huge impact," Keyes said.

"But if it lasts weeks or months, you'll see quite a few TSA officers and FAA employees suffering from low morale and getting behind on bills. There will be an increasing number of absences, longer security lines, flight delays and cancellations."

Workers who stay on the job don't work for free, but they would only earn backpay when a potential government shutdown ends. "It's a delay not a denial when it comes to paychecks, but for a lot of folks, you can't pass along that IOU to the grocery store or landlord, so it can have a large impact for people's pocketbooks," Keyes said.an uptick in unscheduled air traffic controller absences

led to flight cancellations and travel disruptions at New York's LaGuardia airport and major airports in Atlanta, Philadelphia and New Jersey.

That's not to say airport workers will stay home on October 1."A short-term stoppage would have very little impact on airports," Moody's Investors Service airline industry analyst Kurt J. Krummenacker said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch.

Longer term, though,"it will impede the ability of federal agencies to meet their missions of air traffic control, TSA passenger processing, customs and border processing and federal grant distribution for airport capital spending," he added.A shutdown would also halt the FAA's efforts to hire and train 2,600 new employees at exactly the wrong moment," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told Congress on Wednesday.

A possible shutdown would also coincide with a shortage of roughly 3,000 air traffic controllers in the U.S., and"at the very moment when we finally have those air traffic control workforce numbers headed in the right direction," according to Buttigieg.

"They are already stretched thin at important air corridors like New York," Keyes of Going.com said."This will exacerbate it."

For those on the job today,"understanding that pay will come retroactively is a helpful salve, but there still might be a decrease in morale, increase in absences and folks being distracted from an already stressful, rigorous and extremely important job," he added."Even one mistake can have humongous repercussions."