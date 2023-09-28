Pity Meatball for believing looting Philly stores is protest

Influencer “Meatball” shows that the Philadelphia looting is rooted in years of progressives justifying rioting and theft as a new form of protest. That said, at least one looter is on record contradicting the chief.

"This is what happens when we don't get justice in this city," announced Instagram and TikTok influencer Dayjia Blackwell, a k a Meatball, in one of her posts as she joined in the "Free iPhones!" fun.

Now her video and photos — depicting the mass plunder of an Apple store, a Foot Locker, a Lululemon and a liquor store (of course) — can be evidence. But back to “when we don’t get justice”: She plainly meant a judge’s decision to dismiss all charges, including murder and manslaughter, against police officer Mark Dial, who fatally shot a Hispanic man during an August traffic stop — which is what theprotests were about.That is, Meatball (and some of her peers, at least) have decided that lootingprotest, or at least that an apparent injustice is a license to loot.

and the mass-looting events in an entirely different part of the town.Interim Philly Police Chief John Stanford says the lootings were carried out by “opportunists” who simply took advantage of the anger and protest march over the ruling. He’s right.

Where would they get that idea? Probably from all the progressive pundits and politicians who’ve beenthese last few years — since at least the rioting, vast vandalism and looting that followed the George Floyd killing in 2020.

The 2020 book “In Defense of Looting” won praise across thumb-sucking liberal media. that shoplifters are simply looking to feed their families and blamed crime surges on the end of the child-tax credit.