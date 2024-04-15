Pittsburgh Newspaper's Truck Drivers Approve New Contract, Other Unions Still on Strike

The union that represents a Pittsburgh newspaper’s truck drivers , one of five unions that have been on strike for 18 months, has approved a new contract with the paper’s owners. Four other unions, including one representing the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s journalists and other newsroom employees , have not settled.

'We stood with the Teamsters: in the cold, in the rain, in the snow, and in the face of violent scab truck drivers and aggressive police. We will continue to strike and hold the employer to account. And we will never give up on our union or our members.” “Their decision to prioritize greed over solidarity with their fellow union members is not only disappointing but also a betrayal of the values that we hold dear in the labor movement,' Davis said.

