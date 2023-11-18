Pittsburg's Running Backs Shine in Playoff Victory

The rain never became anything more severe than a steady downpour during Pittsburg’s 35-14 victory over visiting California in its North Coast Section Division I playoff victory on Friday night. But the electric talents of Pitt running backs Elijah Bow and Jamar Searcy, who combined for 349 rushing yards and four total touchdowns, were on full display as Bow bolted through tacklers and Searcy flashed across the field.

“Jamar Searcy, he’s lightning in a bottle,” Pitt quarterback Marley Alcantara said. “And Elijah, he’s him. He’s been doing that all year.” California, which got 170 passing yards from Jayden Macedo and a 75-yard touchdown reception by Nick Fox, was able to hang with Pittsburg for a half, going into halftime trailing just 14-





