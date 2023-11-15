Pitti Uomo Trade Show Set to Be Extensive Despite Pandemic

The upcoming Pitti Uomo trade show in Florence is expected to be one of the most extensive since before the pandemic, with a growing number of exhibitors and special projects. Despite the slowdown in luxury sales, Pitti Immagine president Antonio De Matteis remains positive about the industry's prospects.

