Pirates Defeat Orioles in Extra Innings

Dominican Oneil Cruz's single in the eleventh inning drove in the winning run, as the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 on Saturday. Cruz pushed pinch-runner Henry Davis from second base. Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins temporarily kept the game tied when he made a diving catch on a line drive by Ke'Bryan Hayes, but Cruz later hit the game-winning hit off Jonathan Heasley (0-1). Josh Fleming (1-0) retired the side in order in the top of the tenth inning.

Joey Bart hit a home run in his first at-bat with the Pirates, and starter Bailey Falter pitched six scoreless innings. Both teams scored a run in the tenth inning. Adley Rutschman hit a sacrifice fly for Baltimore, and with one out, Venezuelan Edward Olivares drew a bases-loaded walk for Pittsburgh

Pirates Orioles Baseball Extra Innings Win Home Run

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Orioles hit 3 homers amid snow flurries to spoil Pirates' home opener, 5-2Ryan O'Hearn, Gunnar Henderson and Cedric Mullins homered, Grayson Rodriguez pitched 6 1/3 strong innings and the Baltimore Orioles beat Pittsburgh 5-2 on Friday to spoil a Pirates home opener that was played through occasional snow flurries.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Bizarre snowstorm showers over Pirates' home opener vs Orioles at PNC ParkPittsburgh's weather didn't get the memo that it's baseball season, as the Pirates' home opener at PNC Park against the Orioles saw a bizarre snowstorm.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Snowstorm hits Pittsburgh Pirates' home opener against Baltimore OriolesAn all-out snowstorm broke out during the Pittsburgh Pirates' home opener against the Baltimore Orioles, turning PNC Park into a winter wonderland. Baseball is not meant to be played in snowy conditions, but the game continued as the snow piled on the field. The scene was captured on camera, showing the players battling the elements and smiling through the unusual weather.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Oneil Cruz's RBI single in 11th inning lifts Pirates to 5-4 win over OriolesOneil Cruz singled home the winning run in the 11th inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Cruz drove in automatic runner Henry Davis from second base.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Reid Detmers shines as Angels bounce back and defeat OriolesAfter suffering blowout losses in their first two games of the season, the Angels defeat the Baltimore Orioles 4-1 behind a fine start from Reid Detmers.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Extra Extra: Matt Rempe ... relaxExtra Extra: Matt Rempe ... relax

Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »