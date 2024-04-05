Pirates bounce back with 7-4 win over Nationals

The Pittsburgh Pirates bounced back from their first loss of the season and their lowest-scoring game so far by scoring four runs in the first inning with the help of a two-run single by Rowdy Tellez to beat the Washington Nationals 7-4 on Thursday. Connor Joe hit his first home run of the season - a 400-foot shot for two runs in the fifth - and Michael A. Taylor added three hits against his former team.

Mexican Tellez, Dominican Oneil Cruz, and Bryan Reynolds each contributed two hits for the Pirates, who went up 7-1 and held onto the lead. Venezuelan Martin Perez (1-0) pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and six hits while striking out six. The Pirates finished their first road series with a 6-1 record and have scored at least six runs in all but one game, their 5-3 loss on Wednesday at Nationals Park

Pittsburgh Pirates Washington Nationals Baseball Win Home Run Road Series

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Washington NationalsNationals (Gray 0-1, 15.75) welcome Pirates (Pérez 0-0, 2.08) in rubber game of 3-game series

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

The Pittsburgh Pirates see significance in being 5-0 for the first time in 41 yearsLet other folks downplay the way the Pittsburgh Pirates have begun 2024. Manager Derek Shelton is thrilled that his club is 5-0 for the first time in 41 years. Pittsburgh also has scored at least a half-dozen runs each time out this deep into a season for the first time in at least 124 years.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Nationals fall 7-4 to Pittsburgh in home openerThe Nationals disappointed a sellout crowd with a 7-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates in their home opener on Monday.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

2024 MLB odds: Pittsburgh Pirates are underrated pick to win NL CentralFOX Sports betting analyst Will Hill shares his thoughts on why picking the Pittsburgh Pirates to win the NL Central is a smart bet.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

San Francisco Giants Trade Joey Bart to Pittsburgh PiratesThe San Francisco Giants have traded former No. 2 overall pick Joey Bart to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for right-hander Austin Strickland.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Triolo hits RBI single in 12th inning, Pittsburgh bullpen shines as Pirates beat Marlins 6-5Jared Triolo hit a RBI single in the top of the 12th inning to finish the Pittsburgh Pirates’ rally and beat the Miami Marlins 6-5 on opening day. Triolo’s line drive single against Marlins reliever Declan Cronin scored automatic runner Ke’Bryan Hayes.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »