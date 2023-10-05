Pioneer Natural, Exxon, Tesla, Rivian, Levi Strauss, and More Stock Market Movers

Stock futures were rising in cautious trading Friday as investors prepared for U.S. jobs data, which are expected to show employers likely added jobs at a slower pace in September.Exxon Mobil (XOM) is close to acquiring Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), the shale-drilling company, in a takeover that could be worth roughly $60 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Tesla (TSLA) cut prices of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the U.S., according to the electric-vehicle maker’s website. The Model 3 was reduced to $38,990 from $40,240, while prices on the Model Y long-range vehicle were cut to $48,490 from $50,490. The Model Y performance car was lowered to $52,490.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) rose 1.6% in premarket trading after tumbling 22.9% on Thursday, the stock’s largest percentage drop on record. The plunge came after the EV truck maker issued disappointing guidance and announced plans to raise more funds. headtopics.com

Levi Strauss (LEVI) said it was lowering its financial forecasts “given the ongoing uncertainty in the macro environment.” The jeans maker said it expected adjusted profit in the fiscal year to be “on the low end” of a prior forecast of between $1.10 and $1.20 a share. The company also forecast fiscal-year sales to be flat to up 1%, compared with previous expectations for growth of 1.5% to 2.5%.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) reaffirmed its fiscal 2024 guidance despite improved fiscal first-quarter profit and a revenue jump of 93%. Shares of the maker of semiconductor test and production burn-in equipment fell 13% in premarket trading. headtopics.com

