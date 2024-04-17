Pima County Receives $21 Million for Migrant Assistance

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County is receiving over $21 million for more migrant assistance from the federal government.During the peak in December, over 2,000 migrants were being apprehended in the Tucson sector a day.

The migrant assistance has cost up to $1 million a week at the peak for local NGOs, but Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher says if numbers stay low the new funding will last longer.

Pima County Arizona Migrant Assistance Federal Funding Border Apprehensions Funding Duration

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



kgun9 / 🏆 584. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

One Detail on These $21 Jeans Makes Them the “Most Comfortable Pants” Shoppers OwnThe Lee Sculpting Pull-On Jeans with an elastic waistband are on sale starting at $21 on Amazon. Shoppers swear by the stretchy jeans for their comfortable fit and versatile design.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »

Biden expands his fundraising advantage over TrumpThe president reported taking in $21 million in February.

Source: politico - 🏆 381. / 59 Read more »

Biden rakes in $21 million as cash lead over Trump continues to growPresident Biden continued to out-fundraise former President Trump in February, raking in $21 million and ending the month with $71 million cash on hand.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Ark Invest sells another $21 million worth of Coinbase shares as price jumps 10%Ark Invest offloaded another 74,291 Coinbase shares on Monday as the investment firm continues to rebalance its fund weightings.

Source: TheBlock__ - 🏆 464. / 53 Read more »

A 62-Year-Old Shopper Found the 'Most Comfortable Bra Ever,' and It's Just $21Undergarment expert Caralyn Mirand Koch and Amazon reviewers of all ages swear by the Vanity Fair wireless bra for comfortable everyday wear. The wirefree bra is made from a smooth and stretchy material that disappears under clothes.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »

Bitcoin scaling network Mezo raises $21 million led by Pantera CapitalMezo, a Bitcoin scaling network built by Matt Luongo's Thesis, has emerged from stealth with $21 million in funding.

Source: TheBlock__ - 🏆 464. / 53 Read more »