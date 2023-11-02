Pilot threatens captain with gun during commercial flight, authorities say

The incident occurred on Aug. 22, 2022, the news release says. Dunn was the first officer on the flight. He is accused of using a firearm “to assault and intimidate the captain.” Dunn threatened to shoot the captain “multiple times” if the flight was diverted, the news release says.

The news release says Dunn was authorized to carry a firearm through the Transportation Security Administration's Federal Flight Deck Officer program. the Federal Flight Deck Officer program was started following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 1, 2001.

