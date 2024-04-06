Pilot in Arizona hot air balloon crash had anesthetic

An autopsy report has been amended to show the pilot of a hot air balloon that plummeted in Arizona , killing him and three others, had been administered an anesthetic after the crash. The Pinal County Medical Examiner’s Office said earlier this week that toxicology tests showed Cornelius van der Walt had a high amount of ketamine in his blood but did not specify how it got into his system or when.

The balloon operated by Droplyne Hot Air Balloon Rides plummeted about 2,000 feet (609 meters) to the desert floor on Jan. 14 south of Phoenix near Eloy. The amended report released Friday clarified that while neither paramedics from the Eloy Fire Department nor the hospital staff administered ketamine, the air ambulance company that transported van der Walt to a hospital did. The report had no other substantial changes. The company, Air Evac Services, did not respond to a telephone message from The Associated Press after hours Friday at its Phoenix offic

