Pilot in Ariz. hot air balloon crash given ketamine by first responders, contrary to original report

The pilot of a hot air balloon that crashed in Arizona in January, killing him and three passengers did not have ketamine in his body when the balloon fell, contrary to initial reports from officials earlier this week.

