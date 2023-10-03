Pilot accused of stalking New York woman via small airplane, flying from Vermont

A man has been accused of stalking a woman in New York via his small airplane, flying out of an airport in nearby Vermont, police said.

Michael Arnold, 65, was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in Bennington, Vermont. He was arrested Tuesday as he was driving into the William H. Morse State Airport in town. Police said his single-engine Cessna 180 was at the airport and he had been flying from there.

Arnold, of Manchester, New Hampshire, had been served with a temporary order of protection from a court in Saratoga, New York, in May. A specific condition of that order was that he “cease and desist from flying any and all aircraft while the order remains in effect,” Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette said in a news release.

“Officers were able to determine that Arnold was in fact flying his airplane from the William H. Morse State Airport and last seen flying west toward New York several days earlier,” Doucette said. Arnold was charged Tuesday with aggravated stalking, impeding, false information to a police officer, and resisting arrest, Doucette said. He posted $5,000 bail. It was not immediately known if Arnold had an attorney and a phone number could not be found for him. headtopics.com

Four Western countries have floated a proposal for the United Nations’ top human rights body to appoint a team of experts to monitor and report on abuses and rights violations in war-wracked SudanPicketing begins at Kaiser hospitals as 75,000 workers go on strike in Virginia, California and 3 other statesGreece wants European Union to sanction countries that refuse deported migrants, minister...

Read more:

sdut »

Pilot accused of stalking New York woman via small airplane, flying from VermontPolice say a man has been accused of stalking a woman in New York via his small airplane, flying out of an airport in nearby Vermont.

Meet Pat Kaufman, New York City's new Commissioner of Media and EntertainmentWe spoke with her about her background and coming into the role amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Charlotte Sena disappearance: New videos of missing 9-year-old released as New York search continuesNew York child Charlotte Sena is still missing after disappearing in Moreau Lake State Park, and her family has released two videos of the 9-year-old girl to aid in the search.

New Mets prez David Stearns: There will be no 'reset' years in New YorkIf David Stearns' introductory conference is any indication, the Mets' goals this offseason are no different than they were last year: they're aiming to win now and later.

New Study Reveals How Climate Crisis Exacerbated New York FloodingThe deluge flooded streets with nearly five feet of water, prompting Gov. Kathy Hochul to declare a state of emergency.

Today’s Top News: Trump’s Fraud Trial Begins, and MoreExclusively from New York Times Audio, our new app.