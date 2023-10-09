Pilot, 65, accused of using plane to stalk woman for 4 years: ‘It’s a nightmare’

A pilot was charged Friday with threatening a young girl days after he was arrested for using a single-engine Cessna plane to stalk her mother for more than four years. 'It's a nightmare. He's terrorized my family, and we've been so afraid,' Cassie Wilusz, 42, told Fox News Digital. 'All these years he has been winning because nobody would do anything until now.

When she headed to work, walked her dog or took her daughter to school, she'd find him sitting in his car at the end of her driveway or hiding nearby.

Read more:

FoxNews »

ALEA’s Marine Patrol launches fall boating basics, license coursesThe Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division has announced dates throughout the fall for prospective boaters to enroll in the Boating Basics and License Course.

Police say Facebook posts show accused stalker pilot violated order of protectionCBS 6 has obtained Facebook messages investigators say show accused stalker Pilot Michael Arnold repeatedly violated an order of protection against him.

Best Plane Seats for Nervous Flyers, According to a PilotAirline pilot Kyle Koukol told Newsweek that planes are 'very, very safe,' so where you sit depends on 'what works best for each individual's situation.'

Investigators: Pilot error was cause of 2021 plane crash that killed 4 in MichiganFederal investigators have concluded that a pilot's error during landing caused a 2021 plane crash on a Michigan island that killed four people. The National Transportation Safety Board investigated the Nov. 13, 2021 crash on Beaver Island. The agency said Thursday that the pilot lost control during landing and crashed 300 feet from the airport’s runway. The twin-engine Britten-Norman plane was flying from Charlevoix on Michigan’s lower peninsula. The pilot and three others were killed. A girl w

Investigators: Pilot error was cause of 2021 plane crash that killed 4 in MichiganFederal investigators have concluded that a pilot's error during landing caused a 2021 plane crash on a Michigan island that killed four people

American Airlines pilot union calls for stopping flights to Israel, citing declaration of warThe pilots' union for American Airlines has directed its members to refuse to fly to Israel, citing the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinians in Gaza. In an email to members, union President Ed Sicher says the company's pilots should not fly to Israel until they can be 'reasonably assured of the region’s safety and security.”