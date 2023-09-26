Pikmin 4 Update Live, Patch Notes Released

A Pikmin 4 update on Nintendo Switch has fixed a number of bugs. Pikmin 4 is not the only Pikmin game that arrived on Nintendo Switch in 2023. Earlier this year, Nintendo brought HD versions of Pikmin and Pikmin 2 to the system.

As a result, all four numbered entries in the series are now available on Switch! Last Friday, the two GameCube ports were given a physical release in a single package. With four Pikmin games available on Switch, the only game in the series now missing from the platform is Hey, Pikmin!, a Nintendo 3DS spin-off released in 2017. It remains to be seen if that game will ever make the jump to Switch, but if there's enough demand from series fans, it definitely seems possible!

A new update is now live for Pikmin 4, bringing the game up to version 1.0.2. The update does not add anything in the way of new content, but it does feature a number of bug fixes that should make the overall experience more enjoyable. In addition to those bug fixes, the game has also added a progress bar for the game's load times, so players can see how much longer it will take. A demo for Pikmin 4 is available on the eShop, and these changes will be reflected there, as well. Full patch notes from Nintendo's official website can be found below.Other Bug Fixes Regarding Loading Times Note: A patch with the above content will also be distributed for the Pikmin 4 demo (Ver. 1.0.2).

