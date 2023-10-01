Pierce County Humane Society waving adoption fees as part of campaign

All adoptable pets will have gotten a wellness exam, a spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip with national registration, said the shelter. The owner will also have access to pet care counseling after adoption, along with one free week ofNew owners also get a VCA Healthy Start Certificate, which comes with a complimentary veterinary health exam and 14-day follow-up care.

All adoptable pets will have gotten a wellness exam, a spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip with national registration, said the shelter. The owner will also have access to pet care counseling after adoption, along with one free week ofNew owners also get a VCA Healthy Start Certificate, which comes with a complimentary veterinary health exam and 14-day follow-up care.

The shelter is open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is closed on Mondays.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Video The Humane Society of the United States host 'Beagleversary' bashThe Beagle Bash was for nearly 4,000 rescued pups placed in their forever homes.

Pierce County detectives ask for help in finding 'armed and dangerous' murder suspectPierce County detectives are asking for the public's help in finding a murder suspect who's allegedly responsible for a fatal shooting that occurrred on Aug. 5.

Video: Pierce County deputies use garden tools to save elk caught in swingTheir body camera video shows them approaching the bucking and panicked animal, then using borrowed garden tools to cut the swing's ropes.

New video shows Pierce County deputies save elk stuck in tree swingThe Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said usually these calls end with deputies having to put the animal down but not this time.

'Dangerous' Bell County homicide suspect on the loose, possibly in Travis CountyThe Bell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Ryan Adam Madden, who is suspected in the homicide of Cody Wayne Kinslow.Law enforcement attempted to arrest M

Halloween 2023: Where to celebrate in Southern CaliforniaHere are all the Halloween events across Los Angeles, Orange County, Inland Empire and Ventura County.