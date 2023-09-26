Pierce Brosnan's romantic gesture for wife's 60th birthday

Pierce Brosnan gifted his wife 60 roses for her 60th birthday this week. The James Bond actor and Keely Shaye met in 1994 and have been married since 2001. LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Pierce Brosnan gifts wife Keely 60 roses for her 60th birthday: ‘Forever happy and blessed’“Sixty roses for my brown eyed girl on her 60th birthday,” Brosnan captioned his Instagram post, which showed a picture of the pair smiling behind the bouquet.

"Happy Anniversary @piercebrosnanofficial," she wrote."Thank you for always being up for this adventure called life. 4-8-94 / 8-4-2001." Aug. 4 is their anniversary and April 8 is the day they met, according to People magazine.

For his 70th birthday in May, she shared a photo of Brosnan standing in a field of wildflowers."Happy Birthday my darling @piercebrosnanofficial," she wrote with a clinking glasses emoji."Wishing you a blessed, bountiful and adventurous new trip around the sun. It’s not how old you are … it’s how bold you are in life. I love you with all my heart."