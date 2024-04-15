Piedmont Lithium Receives Approval to Develop Major U.S. Lithium Source

) supplier Piedmont Lithium to develop one of the largest U.S. sources of the key electric vehicle battery metal, although key financing and local regulatory challenges remain.

Shares in the company, which first applied for the permit in August 2021, rose 33% in morning trading. The state has never turned down a mining permit application. The years-long opposition to the project, which would become one of the few lithium-producing sites in the U.S, illustrates broadening tension in the country, as resistance to living near a mine clashes with the potential of EVs to mitigate climate change.

Piedmont Lithium Approval North Carolina Lithium Electric Vehicle Batteries

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Investingcom / 🏆 450. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

North Carolina approves mining permit for Tesla supplier Piedmont LithiumNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

Sigma Lithium CEO won’t sell the company at current lithium pricesNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

M4E Lithium Secures $7.5M to $10M Funding to Accelerate Brazilian Lithium ExplorationClean Tech News & Views: EVs, Solar Energy, Batteries

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

Sigma Lithium receives letter of arbitration from LG Energy SolutionNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

Ioneer moves closer to Nevada lithium mine approval with start of public reviewNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

New Drug Regimen for Pancreatic Cancer Receives FDA ApprovalA new drug regimen for certain types of pancreatic cancer recently received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) — the first new medication in nearly a decade.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »