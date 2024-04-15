Piedmont Lithium Receives Approval to Develop Major U.S. Lithium Source

) supplier Piedmont Lithium to develop one of the largest U.S. sources of the key electric vehicle battery metal, although key financing and local regulatory challenges remain.
Shares in the company, which first applied for the permit in August 2021, rose 33% in morning trading. The state has never turned down a mining permit application. The years-long opposition to the project, which would become one of the few lithium-producing sites in the U.S, illustrates broadening tension in the country, as resistance to living near a mine clashes with the potential of EVs to mitigate climate change.
Piedmont Lithium Approval North Carolina Lithium Electric Vehicle Batteries
