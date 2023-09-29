Picard’s Starfleet Museum Visit Shows A Great Seven of Nine Star Trek: Legacy Fix

Captain Seven should lighten up a bit. Star Trek: Picard took Seven of Nine's story far beyond where Star Trek: Voyager's series finale left the reclaimed Borg.

Seven gained a new purpose and a found family when she linked up with Admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), and it was a path that finally led Seven to Starfleet as First Officer of the USS Titan-A. Despite a difficult relationship with Captain Liam Shaw (Todd Stashwick), Seven's heroism and strength of character resulted in her promotion to Captain. Picard season 3 ends with a clear setup for a spinoff, Star Trek: Legacy, with Seven as the new Captain of the USS Enterprise-G.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Star Trek: Picard season 3, episode 6's visit to the Fleet Museum shows a glimpse of how to fix one aspect of Captain Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) in Picard's proposed spinoff, Star Trek: Legacy. Picard season 3 is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Among the special features are commentary tracks where Jeri Ryan, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, LeVar Burton, Brent Spiner, Michelle Hurd, Ed Speleers, and Todd Stashwick join Picard season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas to discuss key episodes, and it's as close to intimately hanging out with the Picard cast as fans will get.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3’s Starfleet Museum Visit Shows What Seven Of Nine Could Be During the USS Titan-A's visit to the Fleet Museum to recruit Commodore Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), Seven and Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) discuss the vintage starships on display, including Seven's former home, the USS Voyager. It was the one moment in Star Trek: Picard season 3 where Seven was at ease and showed a bit of levity as she mocked Jack for his "knack for the poetic drive-by observation," just like his father, Jean-Luc Picard. Terry Matalas and the others watching along remarked on the commentary track how it's a shame that due to the serious nature of Seven's character, fans never get to hear Jeri Ryan's infectious laugh.

On the Star Trek: Picard season 3 commentary tracks, Jeri Ryan has a ball joking with and teasing her cast mates, and she giggles and laughs throughout. It really is an aspect missing from Seven of Nine's character. Throughout Star Trek: Picard, Seven was largely defined by the adversity she overcame, whether it's battling Romulans in Picard season 1's artifact, chasing after the hybrid Borg Queen (Allison Pill/Annie Wersching) in Picard season 2, or phasering Changelings and Borg in Picard season 3. But Star Trek: Legacy offers a valuable opportunity to show a new side to Seven of Nine.

Captain Seven Of Nine Needs More Levity In Star Trek: Legacy Captain Seven of Nine should display a bit of levity in Star Trek: Legacy. After all, Seven delivered one of the funniest one-liners in Star Trek: Picard season 3 when she quipped, "The robot's right!" at Data (Brent Spiner). Now, this isn't to say Seven should become a comedic character, but she has certainly earned the right to show more wit and enjoy herself as Captain of the Enterprise. The pressures of commanding the flagship of the United Federation of Planets aside, the worst parts of Seven's life are now behind her. She is surrounded by trusted loved ones, like Commander Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd), and dear friends like Ensign Jack Crusher and Lt. Sidney La Forge (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut).

Imbuing more of the real-life Jeri Ryan, and her laughter, into Seven of Nine would pay off in the same way Jonathan Frakes melded his actual personality with Captain William T. Riker. Frakes was acclaimed for being the best version of Riker in Star Trek: Picard season 3, but the secret sauce was Frakes and Riker mostly became one. This same alchemy of letting Seven of Nine be more like Jeri Ryan would show a welcome new dimension to the Captain of the Enterprise, and let Seven of Nine have a little more fun top-lining Star Trek: Legacy.

