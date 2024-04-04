Physics of complex fluids: Ring polymers show unexpected motion patterns under shear

Ring polymers, a type of complex fluid, exhibit unexpected motion patterns under shear, according to a new study in the field of physics. The research, conducted by scientists, reveals that ring polymers display a unique behavior when subjected to shear forces , which is different from linear polymers.

This finding has implications for various applications, including materials science and biotechnology.

